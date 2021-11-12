Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after buying an additional 141,401 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

