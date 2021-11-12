Man Group plc Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

