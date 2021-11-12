Man Group plc Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 564,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,799,000 after purchasing an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

