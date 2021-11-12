Man Group plc Purchases 12,445 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $315.45 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $328.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

