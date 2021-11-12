Man Group plc Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Qualys by 263.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

