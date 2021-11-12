Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

