Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

TSE MND traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.82. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.68.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

