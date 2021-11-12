ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $125.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $83.87 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.92.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

