ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $125.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $83.87 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
