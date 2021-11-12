ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MANT. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

