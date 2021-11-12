Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 12.2% After Earnings Miss

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) dropped 12.2% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $65.83 and last traded at $66.80. Approximately 539,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,206,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.02 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.