Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after purchasing an additional 477,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

