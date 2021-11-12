Mariner LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of KLA worth $40,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $412.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $419.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

