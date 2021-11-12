Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 1,219,492 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,219,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,993,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 78,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

