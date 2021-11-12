Mariner LLC Buys 111,909 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of General Mills worth $38,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in General Mills by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 690,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.