Mariner LLC Has $17.01 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

