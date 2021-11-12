Mariner LLC Has $20.28 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $111.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

