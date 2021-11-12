Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.