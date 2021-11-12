Mariner LLC Purchases 47,486 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,124,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,984,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.