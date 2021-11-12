Mariner LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $84.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

