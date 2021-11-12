Mark Garrett Sells 6,375 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08.

NYSE SNOW opened at $369.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $628,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $581,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Snowflake by 24.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 166.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 38,034.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,669,000 after purchasing an additional 633,662 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.