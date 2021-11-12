Maro Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $53.58 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00224598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00089469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 954,556,390 coins and its circulating supply is 497,531,234 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

