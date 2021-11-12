Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 346,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,887,709 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on MQ. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

