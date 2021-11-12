Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $167.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.68. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 147,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.