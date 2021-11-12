MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 147,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.21. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

