MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 120.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $124,363,000 after buying an additional 128,697 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $657.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.58. The company has a market capitalization of $291.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.