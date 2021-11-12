MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 80.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.