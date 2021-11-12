MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 149,107 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149,107 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Autohome by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA lowered their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

ATHM stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.