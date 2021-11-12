Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 80,600 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

