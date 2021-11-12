Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 348,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,346,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 626,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.