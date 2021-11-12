Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 59,899 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.60.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $453.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

