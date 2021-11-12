Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,778 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $335.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

