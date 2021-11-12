Marshall Wace LLP Sells 177,200 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,842 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 177,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $27,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $213.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

