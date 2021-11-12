Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,512,875 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,512,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.80% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter.

LESL opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.15. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

