Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,663 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 718,154 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $38,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

