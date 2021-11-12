Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $33.26 Million Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Morphic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Morphic news, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

