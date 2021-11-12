Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

