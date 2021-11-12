Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 195,137 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.91% of Arvinas worth $34,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

ARVN stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $31,981,799. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

