Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 58,784 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,784 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $44,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

