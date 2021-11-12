Mary Kay Ladone Sells 2,923 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

