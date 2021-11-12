MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE MTZ opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MasTec by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MasTec by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

