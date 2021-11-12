Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.71.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.19. 39,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,485. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.