Matthew W. Foehr Sells 11,160 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $128.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,612,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

