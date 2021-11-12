Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 9,595 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $90,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,577.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,262.38 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,672.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,596.01.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.53.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.