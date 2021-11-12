Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,821,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,057 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $109,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.78. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

