Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $16.63 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,625,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.13% of Confluent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.96.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

