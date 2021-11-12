Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $38.11 Million in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,079,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 17.14% of CareMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $741,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $8.47 on Friday. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

