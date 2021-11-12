Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 110,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB opened at $58.33 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

