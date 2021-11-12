Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 144.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 73.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

