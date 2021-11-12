MCDEX (MCB) Market Cap Achieves $59.50 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

