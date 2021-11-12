MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

